Cards Split DH with Tigers, Hit Five Homers in Opener, but Give up Five runs late in second game

The doubleheader barage continued for the Cardinals on Thursday as they played two games with the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium. After a power display in a game one 12-2 win, the Cardinals bullpen faltered in a 6-3 loss in game two.

The Cardinals hit five home runs in the first game. Yadier Molina, waering #21 on Roberto Clemente Day started the power show with a two run homer in the second inning. The Cards hit a pair of home runs in the third inning with Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas connecting to make it a 9-0 Cardinals lead. Paul Goldschmidt also homered on his 33rd birthday and Rangel Ravelo closed out the power display with his first home run of the season. Jack Flaherty pitched five solid innings to pick up with win.

In game two, the Cardinals built a 3-0 lead on a pair of RBI hits by Matt Carpenter and a home run by Tommy Edman that went off the “Big Mac Land” sign. The Tigers rallied with scoring five runs in the seventh inning off Cardinals relief pitchers Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley. Gallegos had to leave the game with a groin injury. Helsley was not effective from then on, allowing a two run single to Jeimer Candelario and a two run homer by Jorge Bonifacio.

The doubleheader split leaves the Cardinals with a season record of 19-18, two and a half games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central division.