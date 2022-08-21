Make it seven straight wins for the surging St. Louis Cardinals. They beat the Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday in Arizona to sweep the weekend series there.

The Cardinals got off to a great start when Lars Nootbaar homered to start the game. A Nolan Arenado RBI single and a ground out by Nolan Gorman gave the Birds a three run opening inning. Arizona would batrle back against Cards starting pitcher Jose Quintana to take a 4-3 lead. Arenado made it a three RBI game with a two run single in the seventh inning to put the Cardinals back in front 5-4. Tommy Edman added a run scoring single in the eighth inning for insurance and a 6-4 advantage.

Jake Woodford picked up the win in relief of Quintana and Giovanny Gallegos pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 12th save of the season.

The Cardinals maintain their five game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division. The Cards road trip now heads to Chicago for a five game series against the Cubs, starting Monday night.