Cards sweep DH from Cubs, tie franchise record with 14th consecutive win

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, left, celebrates with Nolan Arenado, center, and Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The streak continues! The Cardinals have won 14 straight games, tying the franchise record set back in 1935. The latest victories came in a double header sweep over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. In Game One,  the Cardinals had three different 2-run homers. Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Jose Rondon all went deep as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-5. 

In Game Two,  Tyler O’Neill homered again giving him 31 on the season. Lars Nootbaar hit a pair of homer and Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong also added a solo shots as the Cardinals routed the Cubs 12-4 to make it 14 straight wins.

Jon Lester gets the start against his former team on Saturday as the Cardinals look for a new franchise record 15th straight win.   

