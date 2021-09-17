Cards win 6th straight, 8-2 over Padres

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (3) is congratulated by teammates Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball against the San Diego Padres game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Cardinals continued their hot streak with their sixth straight win, an 8-2 triumph over the team that’s chasing them for the final playoff spot, the Padres on Friday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cards built a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first . Paul Goldschmidt’s single scored Tommy Edman to make it 1-0. The very next batter, Tyler O’Neill hit a two run homer to make it 3-0 Redbirds. It’s O’Neill’s 27th homer of the season. Dylan Carlson then added a solo homer in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. The Padres cut the lead in half at 4-2, but it was Carlson delivering the big insurance in the eighth inning. Carlson hit a grand slam homer to make it 8-2. For the game, the switch hitting Carlson hit home runs from both sides of the plate. His first homer came hitting left handed, while the second one came as a right handed hitter.

Miles Mikolas pitched five and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball and won his first game of the season.

The win keeps the Cardinals in that second wild card spot in the National League with 16 games remaining in their regular season. St. Louis leads the Reds by one game in those wild card standings. The Padres now trail by a game and a half. The Phillies are two and a half games behind the Cardinals.