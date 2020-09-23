Carlson & Gomber lead Cards past Royals 5-0

Austin Gomber pitched six shutout innings and Dylan Carlson supplied three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-0 victory over the Royals in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Gomber, starting for the injured Dakota Hudson pitched shutout baseball for the Redbirds, allowing no runs on just four hits, while striking out three and walking none. Gomber picked up his first win of the season for his effort.

Carlson had a three hit night with a single, double and triple. He just missed hitting for the cycle, flying out to deep left in his last at bat of the game. Carlson drove in the first two runs of the game to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Cardinals also got run scoring hits from Kolten Wong, Brad Miller and Tommy Edman. The win gives the Cardinals a 27-25 record. That’s good for second place in the NL Central division. They trail the first place Cubs by three and a half games, but lead the Reds and Brewers by one game in a tight division race.