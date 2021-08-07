Carpenter delivers key pinch hit, Cardinals beat Royals again, 5-2

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run next to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, the Cardinals went to their bench early and Matt Carpenter delivered on Saturday night. The veteran pinch hitter smacked a double to right to Paul DeJong with the go ahead run. The Redbirds then added on to beat Kansas City for the second straight game, 5-2.

K.K. Kim started the game on the mound for the Cardinals after a nine day break he pitched four innings allowing two runs. The Cardinals bullpen then took over with five scoreless innings. Luis Garcia pitched two of those innings to get the win. He was followed by Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos, who each pitched a scoreless inning. Gallegos got the save, his second of the season.

Nolan Arenado added some offensive insurance with his 22nd home run of the season.

The victory gets the Cardinals back to the .500 mark at 55-55. The Brewers lost their game tonight to the Giants, so the Redbirds now trail Milwaukee by ten and a half games in the NL Central division.

St. Louis goes for the sweep of Kansas City tomorrow afternoon at Busch Stadium.