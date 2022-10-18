ST. LOUIS – Baseball season is drawing closer to an end, and FOX 2 is the ultimate destination to watch many of the remaining postseason games.

Major League Baseball will air at least two, possibly three, games on FOX 2 from the National League Championship Series starting Wednesday. FOX 2 will also carry the broadcast for the entire 2022 World Series, which begins one week from Friday, as part of MLB on FOX’s coverage.

The 2022 NLCS features the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. The best-of-seven series begins Tuesday, Oct. 18 and could stretch all the way to Tuesday, Oct. 25.

FOX 2 will carry the following NLCS broadcasts:

Game 2 (Wednesday, Oct. 19 / First pitch: 3:35 p.m. CT)

Game 4 (Saturday, Oct. 22 / First pitch: 6:45 p.m. CT)

Game 7 (Tuesday, Oct. 25 / First pitch 7:03 p.m. CT) *if necessary

FOX 2 will carry every World Series game. Times and site locations are to be determined, but dates have already been set.

The first four games will air on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Three more games, if necessary based on the series outcome, could be played on Wednesday, Nov. 2; Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Remaining postseason games will be played on different channels, including the entire American League Championship Series.

FS1 will carry the following NLCS games…

Game 1 (Tuesday, Oct. 18 / First pitch: 7:03 p.m. CT)

Game 3 (Friday, Oct. 21 / First pitch: 6:37 p.m. CT)

Game 5 (Sunday, Oct. 23 / First pitch: 1:37 p.m. CT) *if necessary

Game 6 (Monday, Oct. 24 / First pitch: 7:03 p.m. CT) *if necessary

The entire American League Championship Series will air on TBS. The defending American-League champion Houston Astros will play either the Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees, pending the outcome of a postponed winner-take-all game on Tuesday.

TBS will carry the following ALCS games…

Game 1 (Wednesday, Oct. 19 / First pitch: 6:37 p.m. CT)

Game 2 (Thursday, Oct. 20 / First pitch: 6:37 p.m. CT)

Game 3 (Saturday, Oct. 22 / First pitch: 4:07 p.m. CT)

Game 4 (Sunday, Oct. 23 / First pitch: 6:07 p.m. CT)

Game 5 (Monday, Oct. 24 / First pitch: 6:07 p.m. CT) *if necessary

Game 6 (Tuesday, Oct. 25 / First pitch: 5:07 p.m. CT) *if necessary

Game 7 (Wednesday, Oct. 26 / First pitch: 6:37 p.m. CT) *if necessary

The 2022 MLB postseason schedule is subject to change if inclement weather hits a host site. To stay on top of updates, click here.