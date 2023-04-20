Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with recently retired Cardinals great Albert Pujols. In this clip, Pujols tells how he will being attending the Cardinals at Dodgers games next week in Los Angeles and get caught up with his former teammates.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with recently retired Cardinals great Albert Pujols. In this clip, Pujols tells how Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was most instrumental in his return to the Cardinals in 2022 and not John Mozeliak, the team’s President of Baseball Operations.