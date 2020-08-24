Catching up with Chaser

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne visited with former Blues player and broadcaster Kelly Chase this week. Among the topics they discussed; Chase fighting current Blues head coach Craig Berube back in their playing days, his relationship with Cardinals Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck and trying to get Blues Hall of Famer Brett Hull off the stage during the Blues Stanley Cup victory celebration.

Chase currently works for a company in Nashville, but is quick to remind Martin that St. Louis is still home for him.