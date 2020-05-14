Catching up with Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Illinois men’s head basketball coach Brad Underwood on Wednesday, May 13. Among the topics they discussed; the sudden end to a great Illini season. Underwood’s team had won 21 games and were poised for an NCAA Tournament run. The coach talked about his and the players’ disappointment with not being able to finish this special season. Martin also asked Coach Underwood about the scowl on his face during most games. Underwood said his players often try to imitate that scowl.