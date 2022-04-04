ST. LOUIS – Christian Brothers College alum Caleb Love is playing in the NCAA Final with UNC Monday night.

The 6’4″ sophomore will face Kansas in New Orleans at 8:20 p.m.

Love received a multitude of awards during his high school career. He was Missouri’s 2020 Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Mr. Show-Me Basketball, and Class 5 Player of the Year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. He was a First-team all-state player and a two-time conference player of the year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch named him their Metro Player of the Year. His coach at CBC was Coach Justin Tatum, Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum’s dad.

The Tarheels played the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the semifinal game (81-77). Love led the team in points with 28. He is currently second in total points behind Armando Bacot.