COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Christian Brothers High School Cadets outlast the Lee’s Summit North Broncos in an overtime thriller Saturday to earn their fifth state title in school history.

CBC defeated the Lee’s Summit North, from the Kansas City area, by a score of 35-28 to earn the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.

What started as a shootout later turned to a battle of defenses. Lee’s Summit North led 28-20 at halftime with 428 first-half yards compared to CBC’s 259. After a scoreless third quarter, CBC answered with the only second-half regulation score.

Jeremiyah Love rushed for the touchdown and CBC tied the game with the two-point conversion. Lee’s Summit North missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime.

Love scored again on CBC’s overtime-opening drive. The Cadets only needed four more downs to take care of unfinished business, forcing a turnover on downs for an epic comeback win.

CBC won its fifth state title and defended its 2021 state championship. Head coach Scott Pingel has led the Cadets to all five titles since 2014. CBC ends the season with a 14-1 overall record.