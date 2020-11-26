CBC grad Caleb Love leads all scorers in North Carolina debut

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before St. Louis native Caleb Love played a single game in college basketball, there was already talk that the CBC graduate could be a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The hard work of making a dream like that a reality by proving it in competition began Wednesday with his North Carolina Tar Heels debut.

As part of the first Tar Heels backcourt with two freshmen since 2007, Love took the reigns at point guard and led all scorers with 17 points, 4 assists, 2 steals and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line in a 79-60 win over the College of Charleston in Chapel Hill.

Love went head over heels in the second half, giving some a scare.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love falls over the back of College of Charleston guard Brevin Galloway (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News