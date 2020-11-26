CBC grad Caleb Love leads all scorers in North Carolina debut

Before St. Louis native Caleb Love played a single game in college basketball, there was already talk that the CBC graduate could be a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The hard work of making a dream like that a reality by proving it in competition began Wednesday with his North Carolina Tar Heels debut.
As part of the first Tar Heels backcourt with two freshmen since 2007, Love took the reigns at point guard and led all scorers with 17 points, 4 assists, 2 steals and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line in a 79-60 win over the College of Charleston in Chapel Hill.
Love went head over heels in the second half, giving some a scare.