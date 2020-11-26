CBC grad Caleb Love leads all scorers in North Carolina debut

Caleb Love



First points as a Tar Heel pic.twitter.com/kIKm8wpWEy — Dadgum Box Scores (@dadgumboxscores) November 25, 2020

Before St. Louis native Caleb Love played a single game in college basketball, there was already talk that the CBC graduate could be a first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The hard work of making a dream like that a reality by proving it in competition began Wednesday with his North Carolina Tar Heels debut.

As part of the first Tar Heels backcourt with two freshmen since 2007, Love took the reigns at point guard and led all scorers with 17 points, 4 assists, 2 steals and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line in a 79-60 win over the College of Charleston in Chapel Hill.

Caleb Love on the biggest adjustments he's had to make playing PG for #UNC:



"Just taking better shots in the offense and just the pace of the game… just learning how to be a real point guard and control this team because the team goes as the point guard goes." — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) November 26, 2020

Love went head over heels in the second half, giving some a scare.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love falls over the back of College of Charleston guard Brevin Galloway (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

UNC's Caleb Love on his first college game,



"You dream to be here" pic.twitter.com/eXVbeeUDDT — Luck (@Quierra_Luck) November 26, 2020