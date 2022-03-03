CBC Head Coach Justin Tatum reflects on experience with son, Jayson, and Duke’s Coach K

TOWN AND COUNTRY – Fox 2 sports’ Daniel Esteve sat down with CBC Head Basketball Coach Justin Tatum to discuss past experiences with Duke Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski recruited Tatum’s son, Jayson, ahead of the 2016-2017 college basketball season.

Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium after a historic 42-year career with the Blue Devils on Saturday, March 5, against the University of North Carolina.

Catch the full conversation on Saturday Sports final at 9 p.m. on Fox 2 News.