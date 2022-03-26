Saint Peter’s startling win over mighty Kentucky was written off as an accident, a happy one for fans who love seeing the little guy rise up to knock off a behemoth in the NCAA Tournament.

It followed then that the 15th-seeded Peacocks’ win over Murray State was a coincidence, again, a savory one for everyone who loves an underdog story.

Now the ever-growing legion of Peacocks fans — folks who’d never heard of Daryl Banks III, Clarence Rupert or Doug Edert two weeks ago — hold to the belief the Sweet 16 upset over powerful Purdue established a pattern, one that could take the little school from Jersey City, New Jersey, right to the Final Four.

All that stands between the Peacocks and Bourbon Street next week is No. 8 seed North Carolina, one of the bluest of the bluebloods, in the East Region final in Philadelphia, a 93-mile drive from their campus.

First-year coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have been a pretty good story themselves, playing their way off the tournament bubble late in the regular season and knocking out Marquette, Baylor and UCLA.

Never mind that Carolina’s number of national championships, six, is one fewer than the Peacocks’ total number of NCAA Tournament games played in their 58-year basketball history.

Coach Shaheen Holloway’s Peacocks are 8.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. All of Carolina’s advantages on paper really don’t mean much at this point. After all, Saint Peter’s wasn’t supposed to be able to handle Purdue’s superior size, strength and talent, but it did.

CBC grad Caleb Love, the St. Louis star who went for a career-high 30 Friday night against UCLA, along with forwards Brady Manek and Armando Bacot — not to mention the name on the front of their jerseys and the whole Carolina legacy— can be intimidating. It’s safe to assume the Peacocks won’t be fazed a bit.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said he pays no attention to seedings, so the fact Saint Peter’s is a 15 is meaningless to him.

More important, he said, is that the Peacocks have beaten two of the teams North Carolina lost to during the regular season. The Tar Heels lost 93-84 to Purdue in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 20 and 98-69 to Kentucky in Las Vegas on Dec. 18.

Davis said Saint Peter’s will be Carolina’s toughest game of the season.

“They have an outstanding coaching staff, and it’s a team that has won 10 games in a row and they’re playing with a confidence and a toughness that has put them in the final eight,” Davis said.

The winner will face Duke next Saturday in a national semifinal. Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils beat Arkansas 78-69 to win the West. The ACC rivals have never squared off in the NCAA tournament.