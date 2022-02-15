Centene Stadium to be name of new St. Louis CITY SC soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS–The new stadium rising near Union Station that will be home to St. Louis’ entry in Major League Soccer starting in 2023 will be known as Centene Stadium, under a deal announced Tuesday morning in an online announcement.

“St. Louis CITY is so proud to align with a STL made company which has a long history of investing in St. Louis organizations, committed to creating a lasting impact in our community,” CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said in a video release. “Together we are completely committed to the stronger future of our region and the people who live here.”

“St. Louis means a great deal to Centene. We are committed to this community and the people who live here,” said Marcela Manjarrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of Centene.

The agreement includes a commitment to health and wellness programs in the region, along with naming rights.

Centene is no stranger to MLS sponsorships. The Fortune 25 company headquartered in Clayton is also a sponsor for the Charlotte Football Club, which begins MLS play in 2022. Centene is the team’s official health insurance provider and is in the process of building an east coast headquarters in the city.

Centene’s expansion in Charlotte has raised fears that the company might abandon St. Louis as a headquarters, with company leadership outspoken about issues related to crime. Tuesday’s announcement could be seen as an example of the company’s willingness to double down on the region.

“We know that sports bring people and communities together,” said Suzy DePrizio, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Centene said in a news release. “We look forward to activating this partnership using the power of sports to engage the community in health and wellness programs at Centene Stadium and across the region.”