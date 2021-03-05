Chaminade alums Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum will be NBA All-Star teammates

ST. LOUIS–Area basketball fans already knew that this weekend’s NBA All-Star game would have a St. Louis flair to it, with Chaminade College prep grads Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum both being either elected or chosen to participate. But now we know the two will start on the same team.
In a “draft” held Thursday, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant selected both for Team Durant. Beal was elected by fans as an All-Star starter, while Tatum is replacing Durant as a starter due to a Durant injury.
Tatum found about the partnership in a postgame interview Thursday night.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7, tipping off at 7pm. Tatum will compete in a 3-point shooting contest at halftime.