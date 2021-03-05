Chaminade alums Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum will be NBA All-Star teammates

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal (3) drives past Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ST. LOUIS–Area basketball fans already knew that this weekend’s NBA All-Star game would have a St. Louis flair to it, with Chaminade College prep grads Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum both being either elected or chosen to participate. But now we know the two will start on the same team.

In a “draft” held Thursday, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant selected both for Team Durant. Beal was elected by fans as an All-Star starter, while Tatum is replacing Durant as a starter due to a Durant injury.

"We’ve never never ever been on the same team”



Bradley Beal is excited to team up with fellow St. Louis native Tatum on Team Durant 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aEaKGh85x8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2021

Tatum found about the partnership in a postgame interview Thursday night.

Tatum gets the news broken to him that he's on Team Durant, and will be playing against Jaylen Brown in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/1ik0OhLzUe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

The All-Star Game is scheduled for March 7, tipping off at 7pm. Tatum will compete in a 3-point shooting contest at halftime.