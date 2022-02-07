Chaminade grad Jayson Tatum an All-Star starter for the first time

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named to the NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements. They will step in for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The NBA also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (Chaminade) will replace Durant as a starter. Ball and Murray are All-Stars for the first time, and the 20-year-old Ball is the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history. It will be Tatum’s first All-Star game start and his third straight appearance. The game will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

A draft will reveal the exact makeups of teams this coming Thursday.