Chaminade grad Luke Kasubke scores first college points after long injury layoff

Kansas State guard Luke Kasubke (22) shoots over Oklahoma guards Elijah Harkless, left, and Umoja Gibson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The college basketball season is almost two months old, but a St. Louis area high school standout who graduated to the next level is still in his debut week.

Kansas State freshman guard Luke Kasubke, the Chaminade grad who has kept Bruce Weber’s recruiting pipeline to the St. Louis region going along with fellow freshman Davion Bradford, saw action Saturday for the Wildcats for the first time this season following September foot surgery.

“I tore my plantar plate tendon back in September and it’s been a long process, a lot of rehab, a lot of time off the court which was very challenging for me,” Kasubke told reporters after Saturday’s loss to Texas where he saw a little more than 10 minutes on the court and had a rebound. “Everything went well. Surgery went well. Recovery went well and I feel healthy now, probably close to 100 percent.”

It would take another game for the sharpshooter to find the bottom of the net Tuesday night against Oklahoma.

.@LukeKasubke grabs his first career points as a Wildcat 🎯#KStateMBB x EMAW pic.twitter.com/9FvZXgDTFk — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) January 20, 2021

Kasubke finished with five points and three rebounds in 15 minutes of action against the Sooners.

Afterward, Weber said in any other year, Kasubke would have redshirted after missing thirteen games and so much practice time. Of course, due to the coronavirus, this is not any other year, and student-athletes are able to play this year without any impact on their eligibility. Weber’s calculus changed.

“What the heck?” Weber said. “Get him some minutes, see what he can do,” he told FOX2. “Hopefully this experience is going to help him in the long run.”

Kasubke’s next opportunity in the short run is Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats host a top 20 West Virginia Mountaineers team in Manhattan.