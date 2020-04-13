Checking in with Bradley Beal during NBA shut down

Local NBA star Bradley Beal was having his best professional season when the coronavirus paused the current pro basketball season. Beal, a player for the Washington Wizards was second in the league in scoring this season.
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Beal from his quarantine at his Washington D.C. area home. Among the topics they discussed:
- How Beal is enjoying being with his family when he normally wouldn’t during the NBA season
- On Beal’s current and successful season, despite being snubbed for the NBA All-Star game
- How Beal is trying to get a Wizards (Beal’s team) vs Celtics (Jayson Tatum’s team) to play a pre season game here in St. Louis
- On Beal donating to his high school, Chaminade, to build a new basketball gym for the Red Devils, to be named in his honor