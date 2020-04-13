Checking in with Bradley Beal during NBA shut down

Breaking News
Local NBA star Bradley Beal was having his best professional season when the coronavirus paused the current pro basketball season. Beal, a player for the Washington Wizards was second in the league in scoring this season.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Beal from his quarantine at his Washington D.C. area home. Among the topics they discussed:

  • How Beal is enjoying being with his family when he normally wouldn’t during the NBA season
  • On Beal’s current and successful season, despite being snubbed for the NBA All-Star game
  • How Beal is trying to get a Wizards (Beal’s team) vs Celtics (Jayson Tatum’s team) to play a pre season game here in St. Louis
  • On Beal donating to his high school, Chaminade, to build a new basketball gym for the Red Devils, to be named in his honor
