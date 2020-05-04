Checking in with Cardinals Paul DeJong

Breaking News
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks with Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong. In their conversation, DeJong states how he misses baseball and can’t wait to get back on the field. They also discuss DeJong’s help he’s giving during the coronavirus shutdown. Topps baseball card company has created a card featuring DeJong and promoting education. “Topps of the Class” are cards showing baseball players participating in education. DeJong’s card shows him doing science experiments with one of his college professors. DeJong is an Illinois State graduate with a bio-chemistry degree. He is proud to promote science on his baseball card and get kids interested in education.

