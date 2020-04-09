Checking in with local NBA Star Bradley Beal

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne had a conversation with local NBA star Bradley Beal on Wednesday . The Chaminade alum talked about donating money to his high school to have a new basketball gym built. Beal also talked about his breakout season this year in the NBA. Beal is currently second in scoring in the league. Beal also talked about the disappointment of not being selected to the NBA All-Star game, despite his great season. He also said he is trying to get the NBA to play a preseason game here in St. Louis, featuring Beal’s Washington Wizards and Jayson Tatum, another Chaminade graduate’s Boston Celtics.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beal and Tatum also announced recently that they will donate $250,000 to the St. Louis food bank during the coronavirus pandemic.. Beal says this is the beginning of the talented NBA local tandem doing more good works and help for their hometown of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video