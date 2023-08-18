ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Play pickleball, enjoy a chicken sandwich. That’s the main concept for a new entertainment complex in the works along St. Charles Main Street.

Chicken N Pickle is preparing to open its first St. Louis-area complex later this year. It will be just the second Chicken N Pickle site in Missouri and the ninth in the United States.

Mike Klinghammer, Economic Development Director for the City of St. Charles, tells FOX 2 he is hopeful Chicken N Pickle will open by mid-October. He is hopeful all construction will be finished in the upcoming months so visitors can enjoy outdoor and indoor pickleball play from the start.

“The city is tremendously excited about Chicken N Pickle,” said Klinghammer in a phone call with FOX 2. “We want it so when people come, they experience the whole thing.”

FOX 2 visited the construction grounds on Friday after buzz from a community Facebook group. Crews are still working on many indoor and outdoor components, but much of the initial structure is complete.

The attraction sits behind an AMC movie theater and many restaurants in the 1500 block of South Main Street. Klinghammer says it’s one of many long-term plans for the St. Charles Riverpointe Development area.

“It’s the first project to open in the Riverpointe area,” said Klinghammer. “We think the popularity will encourage other businesses to come here.”

Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in Kansas City in 2017 with inspiration from entrepreneur Dave Johnson and longtime KC restauranteur Bill Crooks.