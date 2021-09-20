Chiefs Byron Pringle inks snack deal that includes a Kansas City twist

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after a 40-yard touchdown reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle scored a 40-yard touchdown to open the second half against Baltimore Sunday night.

It turns out Pringle has something else to celebrate. He just inked a deal with Pringles.

The chip company said it’s celebrating the return of football with flavor stacks based on inspiration and flavors from the cities of all 32 NFL teams.

Pringles recruited the Most Valuable Pringle, Chiefs Star Byron Pringle, to debut new Tailgating Stacks this season. The “Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ stack” includes BBQ, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream & Onion.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Byron to introduce Tailgating Stacks to fans as football season heats up,” Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles, said. “The Tailgating Stacks are a nod to the legendary flavors from each professional football team’s hometown, packed into one crispy, delicious bite. As a brand that prides itself on offering insanely accurate flavors, we’re excited to bring fans a new way to snack during football season.”

Pringles said fans can follow the company on social media, and also follow Byron Pringle on Instagram and Twitter for new flavor ideas.