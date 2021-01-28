Chiefs can join elite Super Bowl company by completing ‘Run It Back’ tour

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs are positioned to join an elite group of franchises with consecutive Super Bowl victories if they can complete their “Run It Back” tour at Super Bowl LV.

The feat has only been accomplished eight times in league history by seven different franchises.

In the first 30 years of the Super Bowl era (1966-96), repeats happened six times:

  • Green Bay Packers – Super Bowl I (1967), Super Bowl II (1968)
  • Miami Dolphins – Super Bowl VII (1973), Super Bowl VIII (1974)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers – Super Bowl IX (1975), Super Bowl X (1976) and Super Bowl XIII (1979), Super Bowl XIV (1980)
  • San Francisco 49ers – Super Bowl XXIII (1988), Super Bowl XXIV (1989)
  • Dallas Cowboys – Super Bowl XXVII (1993), Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)

Since then (1997-present), only twice:

  • Denver Broncos – Super Bowl XXXII (1998), Super Bowl XXXIII (1999)
  • New England Patriots – Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004), Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)

The Patriots are also the only team to repeat as champions since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002.

Alongside those franchises who repeated as Super Bowl champions, only twice has there been a repeat Super Bowl MVP.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (LIV) is positioned to add his name to the list including Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr (I, II) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (XIII, XIV).

On the flip side, if the Chiefs fall to the Buccaneers, they will join four other teams who returned to the championship game after winning the year before, but failed to complete the repeat.

  • Washington Football Team – Won: Super Bowl XVII (1983), Lost: Super Bowl XVIII (1984)
  • Green Bay Packers – Won: Super Bowl XXXI (1997), Lost: Super Bowl XXXII (1998)
  • Seattle Seahawks – Won: Super Bowl XLVIII (2014), Lost: Super Bowl XLIX (2015)
  • New England Patriots – Won: Super Bowl LI (2017), Lost: Super Bowl LII (2018)

The Chiefs will face Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV, the last quarterback to both successfully repeat and fail to repeat as a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Brady knows a thing or two about stopping repeat campaigns as well. He led the Patriots as they defeated the Seahawks in 2015.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News