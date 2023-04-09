KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This off-season has been filled with declarations for one Kansas City Chiefs star.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones used Easter Sunday to make a strong promise for the 2023 season: “I’m going to Win MVP.”

In March, Jones made another declaration by saying that he will be with the Kansas City Chiefs his whole life and he will not sign with another franchise.

Jones has been a key cog on defense since being drafted in 2016 and is coming off of a career year with 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 17 tackles for loss.

The four-time All-Pro was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is a major part of the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins, etching his name in Chiefs galore.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension ($60 million guaranteed) with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 season and will be 29 years old during the 2023 season. The Houston, Mississippi native is on the Chiefs’ salary cap as a $28.2 million cap hit.

With an expiring contract, the Chiefs will need to sign Jones to another long-term deal in a defensive tackle market that has increased prices.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons recently signed his new deal for four years, $94 million including a $24 million signing bonus and $66 million guaranteed.

Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne signed a four-year, $90 million extension with $59 million guaranteed.

In August 2018, Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald signed a six-year, $135 million contract extension with $87 million guaranteed. In June 2022, the Rams and Donald re-negotiated that deal to a 3-year, $95 million extension (all guaranteed) which added $40 million over the last three years of the original six-year deal.

DT Javon Hargrave’s new contract with the San Francisco 49ers is for fours year, $84 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Donald is the oldest and most decorated of these players. While Payne, Donald and Hargrave will earn more money than Jones this season, Jones has the highest base salary of any DT with $19.5 million and $500K coming to him from a workout bonus.

The vivacious star of the Chiefs’ defense is worthy of another extension considering his play and his age but an MVP season in 2023 may force the Chiefs front office to offer him a market-setting contract.