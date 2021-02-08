Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses crash involving son Britt Reid that left 5-year-old critically hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the other big news surrounding his team.

His son, Britt Reid, who is also the Chiefs linebackers coach, is under investigation for driving impaired after police say he was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night near Arrowhead Stadium.

5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash that happened just after 9 p.m., on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive.

“My heart goes out to the all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Reid said.

The elder Reid said it’s a difficult situation, and he can’t really comment on it beyond that.

“Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that,” he said.

Britt Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa.

While there are no names in a crash report, FOX4 obtained court documents that match the details of the crash say that say Britt Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck involved in the incident, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Britt Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt Reid’s blood.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called family for help, a crash report saying their hazard lights were initially flashing, but the car’s battery was dying.

Family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and parked south of them with their lights on.

The crash report says a driver in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when they struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car and not hurt, and two adults were in the front seats of the Traverse and not hurt. Two kids in the backseat of the Traverse were hospitalized; a 4-year-old has non-life threatening injuries and the 5-year-old was critically hurt.

The family of that 5-year-old has set up a GoFundMe page. It has far surpassed the original goal of $45,000, exceeding a quarter of a million dollars on Sunday night. As of 9:50 p.m., donators have raised more than $270,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, the 5-year-old girl was with her mother who was helping a relative who had run out of gas.

More information from the GoFundMe page revealed that her mother is a single mother of three and the money raised will go to her hospital bills. The little girl is still in critical condition as of Sunday night.

