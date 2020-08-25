Chiefs’ Mike Pennel suspended for first two games of 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Mike Pennel #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a defensive stop against quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Mike Pennel has been suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The league didn’t give any reason for the defensive tackle’s suspension, but the Topeka native did respond Tuesday on Twitter.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. Although I am completely unaware of how this occurred, I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward.

“I am truly sorry and ask for your grace and forgiveness. I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!”

The 29-year-old played in eight games last year with the Chiefs, recording 24 tackles and one sack.

While neither the team nor the league has released any information on the reason for this year’s suspension, Pennel was suspended twice in 2016 when he played with the Packers for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

And Pennel isn’t the only member of the Chiefs who will sit out to start the season.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has also been suspended and will miss the first four games this fall because of off-the-field issues earlier this year.

Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, marijuana possession and driving without a license.