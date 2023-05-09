St. Louis City SC’s run in the U.S. Open Cup has ended in the round of 32. They lost to fellow MLS team, the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Tuesday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

The Fire scored quickly in the game, in the 3rd minute, Maren Haile-Selasie scored to make it 1-0. Chicago added a second goal in the 75th minute when Fabian Herbers scored off City SC backup goalie Ben Lundt’s misplay.

St. Louis City SC did make a game of it, scoring in extra time. 18 year old Miguel Perez scored his first goal off a corner kick from Eduard Lowen, cutting the Fire lead to 2-1. That’s where the match ended, a 2-1 win for Chicago, The Fire advances to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup.

The same two teams will play their MLS match, coming up on Saturday, May 13th at Soldier Field in Chicago.