It’s a holding pattern for St. Louis City SC. They have nine more days until they wrap up their first regular season in MLS play. City has already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference. Now it’s practice time to stay sharp for their final game on October 21st and then the MLS playoffs to follow. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has the City SC report.
by: Kevin Ryans, Dave Jobe
October 20 2023 05:21 am