Fans had to wait for more than a month to see St. Louis City SC play an MLS match. It was worth the wait. On Sunday night, another packed house at CITYPARK saw City SC score 6 goals en route to a 6-3 win over Austin FC.

Niko Gioacchini scored twice and so did Sam Adeniran.

Tim Parker got the scoring started and Tomas Ostrak added the other goal.

City SC continues to lead MLS Western Conference with 44 points, which is the second most in the entire league.