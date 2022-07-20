ST. LOUIS – Heading into a Friday night matchup against North Texas FC SC, CITY2 has the opportunity to retake first place in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Standings.

That wasn’t really the plan.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t coach a team to win,” CITY2 head coach John Hackworth said.

He’s right…

But the primary focus for CITY2 was to develop players ahead of the inaugural MLS season.

After what has been a brilliant campaign thus far, CITY2 has certainly exceeded expectations, sitting in second place with a game in hand. If the team manages to win their next game, CITY2 will move up into first place in the Western Conference Standings.

“When you’re a new team there is so much that can go wrong, and so far we have gotten a lot of things right,” CITY2 defender Joshua Yaro said. “That’s exciting. When we started the season no one knew who we were. No one knew what we were going to do. After a few games, teams started coming in and started respecting us.”

The only excitement comparable to the results?

St. Louis CITY’s recent signings ahead of the first MLS season, highlighted by former Borussia Dortmund Goalkeeper Roman Burki.

“I talked to Lutz, Bradley and Alex, the goalkeeper’s coach,” Burki explained. “It’s a very interesting project and I am happy to be a part of it.”

The start of the inaugural MLS season won’t begin until 2023, but, in the mean time, CITY2 will continue it’s impressive run to the top of the standings.

Burki is expected to make his first appearance for the club when CITY2 faces North Texas SC at Ralph Korte Stadium on Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m.**

**Burki’s first appearance will hinge on his U.S. work visa being approved in time for the match.**