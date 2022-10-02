St. Louis City2 defeated Tacoma Defiance 2-1 in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Finals at Ralph Korte Stadium In Edwardsville, IL on Sunday night. City2 now advances to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Finals to face Columbus Crew 2 who won the Eastern Conference Final game.

City2 grabbed a 1-0 first half lead on Tomas Ostrak’s goal. Josh Dolling added another goal in the second half to give City2 a 2-0 lead. Goalie Michael Creek, a Lindbergh High School alum made several big saves to preserve the lead. Tacoma did score later in the second half on a penalty kick.

So the championship game is set for October 8 in Columbus, OH. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM central time, City2 vs Columbus Crew 2.