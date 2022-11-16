The final score didn’t really matter, the venue and the history did as Citypark hosted it’s first ever game in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City2, City SC’s minor league soccer team were the first team to take the field at the brand new Citypark soccer stadium. They lost to a German soccer team Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-0. The sellout crowd took in and produced the energy in Citypark’s debut. St. Louis City SC will begin play in the MLS in Citypark beginning in February of 2023. Wednesday night was the dress rehearsal for the stadium and early reviews were spectacular. Hear from City2’s Josh Yaro on the first ever game at Citypark.

