Clayton High School swim team makes big splash

There's an L in Clayton, but not in their record

CLAYTON — The Clayton High School girls swim team is making a splash unlike any other team in program history.

They are undefeated.

We’ve looked back [in the history books],” Clayton swim team head coach Katelyn Long said. “We can’t find a record of being undefeated. We may have at some point, but not in recent history.”

Despite the historic season, the Greyhounds have experienced some recent history in the pool.

Senior Kellen Mottl earned finished first in the 100m Breaststroke at last year’s Class 1 State Championship. She was also a part of the Greyhound’s record setting relay team, but the chance to be a part of a historic team is even more special.

“It’s just so special,” Mottl said. “I never would have thought, in any years past, that we would have been undefeated.”

Coach Long and her swimmers credit the team’s success to high expectations, hard work and a great team environment.

The Clayton High School community has provided its support as well.

“I think there were some announcements on the announcements at school,” sophomore swimmer Anna Stouffer recollected. “Getting to be a part of this history has been exciting.”

Fortunately for the Greyhounds, the excitement continues.

The conference meet kicks off on February 2, followed by the Class 1 State Meet that will begin on February 17 at the St. Peter’s recreational complex.