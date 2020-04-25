Cleveland Browns pick Mizzou’s Jordan Elliott in third round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, MO – SEPTEMBER 21: Jordan Elliott #1 of the Missouri Tigers sacks Ryan Hilinski #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. Missouri won, 34-14. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- The University of Missouri saw a Tiger selected for the first time in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns used a third round pick to choose Defensive Tackle Jordan Elliott late Friday night.

Elliott chose to enter the draft and forego his last year of eligibility at Mizzou after earning second team All-American status and first team All-SEC honors.

“With the 88th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns select … Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri.”



📺: #NFLDraft on ABC, ESPN + NFLN pic.twitter.com/L9pHm2TXqh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2020

Elliott joins a defensive line which includes another former Missouri Tiger in St. Louis native Sheldon Richardson, and newly-signed free agent Adrian Clayborn, the veteran from Webster Groves. Former Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore is also on the Cleveland roster.

A moment he’ll never forget 📱pic.twitter.com/OrXeRt3Ur1 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) April 25, 2020

Elliott got praise on Twitter from his former head coach at Missouri, Barry Odom as well.

Yessir!! So excited and happy for @BIGJ5K!! Thanks for everything you did for me and our TEAM. Enjoyed having the opportunity to be your Coach. — Barry Odom (@Coach_Odom) April 25, 2020