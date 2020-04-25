Cleveland Browns pick Mizzou’s Jordan Elliott in third round of NFL Draft

ST. LOUIS, MO- The University of Missouri saw a Tiger selected for the first time in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns used a third round pick to choose Defensive Tackle Jordan Elliott late Friday night.
Elliott chose to enter the draft and forego his last year of eligibility at Mizzou after earning second team All-American status and first team All-SEC honors.
Elliott joins a defensive line which includes another former Missouri Tiger in St. Louis native Sheldon Richardson, and newly-signed free agent Adrian Clayborn, the veteran from Webster Groves. Former Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore is also on the Cleveland roster.
Elliott got praise on Twitter from his former head coach at Missouri, Barry Odom as well.