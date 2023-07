In a much anticipated matchup between Club America and St. Louis City SC, it was one of Mexico’s top teams prevailing at CityPark on Thursday night, 4-0. Club America scored five minutes into the match and never looked back. Henry Martin scored in that fifth minute to give Club America a quick 1-0 lead. Club America scored two goals in three minutes in the second half to pull away in this game.

