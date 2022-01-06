Cockburn leads Illini past Maryland, 76-64

ST. LOUIS -- With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.

Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren't able to obtain an antigen test.

"We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis," Davis said.