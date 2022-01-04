Cockburn leads Illini to lopsided win

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn played big and scored big in the Illini’s lopsided 76-53 win at Minnesota on Tuesday night. Cockburn scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebound and blocked four shots in the victory. Illinois had not played a game since their Braggin’ Rights win over Missouri on December 22nd. The Illini had ten of their players test positive for Covid-19 over their Christmas break. Illinois showed no rust at all, leading by 11 at halftime, they poured it on in the second half to win big 23 points. The victory raises the Illinois record to 10-3 overall and a perfect 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play.