10 Billikens men’s basketball games to air on Bally Sports Midwest this season

ST. LOUIS – Ten Billikens men’s basketball games will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest during the 2021-22 season.

Dan McLaughlin, who has called St. Louis Cardinals games for Bally Sports Midwest for more than 20 seasons, will serve as the primary play-by-play voice for the sixth year in a row. Billiken Hall of Famer Scott Highmark will return as the analyst.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Bally Sports Midwest, which allows SLU fans another great option to follow our men’s basketball program,” SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. “Building community is one of our strategic objectives, and the exposure generated from our TV schedule helps us reach that objective.”

The games airing on Bally Sports Midwest will also be available on ESPN+ through the Atlantic 10 Conference’s ESPN+ agreement.

Below are the games televised on Bally Sports Midwest.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Central Arkansas (7pm)*

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Harris-Stowe (7pm)

Friday, Nov. 12 – Eastern Illinois (7pm)

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Mercer (4pm)

Saturday, Dec. 4 – UAB (7pm)

Thursday, Dec. 30 – at Massachusetts (6pm)

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – La Salle (6pm)

Wednesday, Jan. 26 – George Washington (7pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 2 – at George Mason (6pm)

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Saint Joseph’s (7pm)

* will air on Bally Sports Midwest Plus