ST. LOUIS — When SLU Softball heads to New York for the Atlantic 10 tournament, they’ll do so as the conference’s number one seed for the first time.

The Billikens won the regular season conference title for the first time in program history after a 20-5 record in conference play. The .800 winning percentage in conference is the best in program history and the 20 wins in Atlantic 10 play is the most conference victories they’ve had in a season.

Saint Louis U went 29-23 overall this season led by a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Graduate student pitcher Chloe Wendling led the conference in wins with 20, while freshman Abby Mallo was one of the best offensive players in the A-10. Mallo shared the conference lead in home runs with 12.

SLU begins tournament play this Thursday at 11 a.m. against the winner of George Mason and Fordham.