ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer team has started training ahead of the 2023 season.

The expectations are high too. SLU is the 21st-ranked team in the preseason coaches poll.

The Billikens are coming off a program-best season that featured a school-best 20 wins, including an 18-game win streak. SLU returns 17 players from last year’s squad. Nine of those players were starters, and of the nine starting players, three were all-Americans in 2022. The Billikens are the only NCAA Division I soccer team to return three players that made the all-American team.

SLU gets challenged right away to start the season. They begin the campaign at No. 13 BYU on August 17th.