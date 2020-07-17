Atlantic 10 postpones fall sports season, impacting Saint Louis University

The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

The conference announced it will try to play those sports in the spring semester, and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.

The decision will impact soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country, and swimming and diving at Saint Louis University. Out-of-season games for softball and baseball also will be impacted, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.