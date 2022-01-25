Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1

Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell, center, pulls down a rebound in front of Missouri’s Kobe Brown, left, and Jarron Coleman, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team.

K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds.

He converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers held on from there.

Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.

