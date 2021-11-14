Badie comes up big as Missouri beats South Carolina

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 31-28.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown to help Missouri hold off a fourth-quarter comeback and defeat South Carolina 31-28. Badie leads the Southeastern Conference with 1,239 rushing yards on the season. The Tigers built a 17-point lead when Badie scored on a 19-yard run with 12:31 left in the game. That’s when the opportunistic Gamecocks made things interesting by converting two Missouri turnovers into touchdowns and slicing the deficit to three points with 4:32 left.

