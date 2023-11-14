ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Darius Beane scored 20 points as Lindenwood beat Hannibal-Lagrange 83-52 on Monday night.

Beane also had three steals for the Lions (1-2). Keenon Cole shot 9 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Amoro Lado was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Chris Cross led the way for the Trojans with 14 points. Khalib Becton added 13 points and three steals. Janssen Flotow had 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Lindenwood plays Thursday against Air Force on the road, and Hannibal-Lagrange visits Western Illinois on Thursday.