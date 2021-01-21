Bielema, Illini football assistant coach contracts approved by Board of Trustees

College

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s contract was formally approved by the school’s Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday. Eight coaches on Bielema’s staff also had their contracts approved.

Bielema’s six-year deal will pay him a total of $26.7 million, with a starting salary of $4.2 million the first year. Annual increases of $100,000 through January 31, 2027, mean his final year of the contract will pay him $4.7 million. The 51-year old will also receive two $300,000 retention bonuses, one if he’s still the coach through July 1, 2023 and the other on July 1, 2025. That’s in addition to a formulaic “adjustment amount” based on regular season victories during the two-year period immediately preceding each of the retention compensation payment dates.

In addition to his salary and retention bonuses, Bielema is also eligible for annual performance incentives, based on goals set by Illini athletic director Josh Whitman. Those include athletic and academic achievements, conference championships, postseason appearances, Big Ten and national coaching awards, increases in game attendance, all to a maximum of $1.5 million per year.

Read the entire contract released on Thursday here: http://www.trustees.uillinois.edu/trustees/agenda/January-21-2021/007-jan-DIA-football-coach.pdf

Bielema will receive several incentives as well, including moving expenses, use of courtesy vehicles and/or a vehicle stipend, a country club membership, tickets for admission to DIA sporting events and standard benefits with contributions and benefit amount based upon the Base Salary where relevant.

Eight coaches on Bielema’s staff will also got their contracts approved on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright all received three-year deals, with the other five on-field assistants getting two-year contracts.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News