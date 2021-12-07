Billikens blow big lead, lose to Belmont 64-59

The Billikens got out of the gate fast building an early 15 point lead against Belmont, only to lose in the end 64-59 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. After a Marten Linssen layup, SLU led 18-3. Belmont chipped away at that lead and finally caught the Billikens at 49-49 in the second half. Belmont ended up outscoring SLU 61-41 after that 18-3 start.

The Bruins got balanced scoring from Will Richard (15 points), Grayson Murphy (14) and Nick Muszynski (12) to outlast the Bills. It’s the second straight loss for Saint Louis, now 7-3 on the season. Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens in scoring with a game high 21 points.