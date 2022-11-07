It was opening night in college basketball on Monday. The Billikens, Mizzou and the Illini are registered victories in their first games of the season.

The Billikens got a game high 21 points from Javonte Perkins while Gibson Jimerson added 20 in their 91-68 win over Murray State at Chaifetz Arena.

Missouri’s game against Southern Indiana featured the coaching debut of Dennis Gates with the Tigers. Mizzou gets the high scoring 97-91 win at Mizzou Arena. Kobe Brown led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. A total of six Mizzou players scored in double figures in the victory.

And finally the Illini won their season opening game with an 87-57 victory over Eastern Illinois up in Champaign. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois in scoring with 24 points with Coleman Hawkins chipping in 23 points in the win.