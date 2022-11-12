SAINT LOUIS – The 10th-ranked Saint Louis University Women’s soccer team lost to Memphis, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Billikens entered the tournament as a two seed following a historic season, which included a perfect 10-0 conference record and an Atlantic 10 tournament championship.

Shortly after the ’63 minute, Memphis forward Mya Jones placed a perfectly driven cross into the box. Tiger forward Saorla Milla slotted the ball just past Billikens keeper Emily Puricelli to take the lead.

The Billikens outshot the Tigers 13-5, including 4 shots on goal compared to Memphis’s 3 shots on goal. Memphis goalkeeper Claire Wyville made four saves on the day.

The loss marks the end of the Saint Louis University Women’s soccer season, which ended with an overall record of 20-2.